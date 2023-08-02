Carnival’s Mardi Gras To the Rescue

Carnival Cruise Line’s crew aboard Mardi Gras answered a call from the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue a couple from a sailboat early Monday morning, according to a statement released by hte cruise company.

The couple was stranded about 20 nautical miles from Castle Island, Bahamas, and Mardi Gras was less than nine miles from them when the Coast Guard’s call was received by the ship’s officers.

As the ship’s team approached the sailboat, a lifeboat was lowered from Mardi Gras to make the rescue just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Once onboard, the man was admitted to the onboard medical center and the team is caring for him.

Mardi Gras is operating an eight-day Caribbean sailing that departed from Port Canaveral, Fla. The ship is continuing its planned itinerary and will arrive to Aruba on Tuesday.