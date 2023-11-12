Rhapsody of the Seas Resumes Service in Europe

After seeing part of its European season cancelled due to the geopolitical situation is Israel, the Rhapsody of the Seas is resuming service today.

Sailing from Barcelona, the Royal Caribbean International vessel is kicking off a trans-Atlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale.

Before arriving in the United States, the 14-night itinerary features visits to several destinations in Spain, in addition to a stop in Freeport, in the Bahamas.

Among the ports of call being visited are Alicante and Málaga, as well as St. Cruz de Tenerife and Arrecife de Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands archipelago.

Following a three-night cruise to the Bahamas departing from Fort Lauderdale, the Rhapsody of the Seas is set to reposition to the Southern Caribbean.

Sailing in the region during the entire 2023-24 winter, the 1996-built vessel is scheduled to offer a series of seven-night cruises departing from Panama and Colombia.

Marling Royal Caribbean’s return to Latin America following a seven-year gap, the program features itineraries to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, in addition to Colón and Cartagena de Indias.

The Vision-Class vessel is poised to remain in the Southern Caribbean during 2024. Upon completing its winter program in Latin America, the ship repositions to Puerto Rico to kick off a year-round program out of San Juan.

Out of service since early October, the Rhapsody of the Seas was offering cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean departing from Haifa when the current conflict in Israel started.

After being used to evacuate Americans from the country in mid-October, the 2,000-guest ship remained in lay up in the region.

With the geopolitical situation in Israel, Royal Caribbean International recently cancelled its 2024 departures from Israel as well.

Previously scheduled to offer a fall program out of the port, the Jewel of the Seas is now scheduled to sail from Boston to Canada & New England.