Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Evacuates Americans from Israel

The Rhapsody of the Seas sailed on Monday from Haifa, on its way to Cyprus, carrying Americans evacuating Israel.

The Royal Caribbean International cruise ship was sailing on the request of the U.S. embassy in Israel.

“Royal Caribbean Group is actively supporting the U.S. Department of State in the assisted departure of American citizens,” said a statement from Royal Caribbean.

The embassy had informed U.S. residents that the voyage was based on space available on the ship, which had its cruises cancelled out of Haifa due to the geopolitical situation.

According to a statement from the embassy, boarding began at 8:00 am local time and was available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The passage to Limassol Port was expected to take approximately 10-12 hours. Food and Wi-Fi were available while U.S. consular staff were available both on the ship and at the Limassol Port in Cyprus to assist and provide information about onward travel to the United States.