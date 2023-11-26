Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Life at Sea 3 Year World Cruise Cancelled

Life at Sea’s three-year world cruise has officially been called off by Miray Cruises.

Set to depart on Nov. 1 and then delayed due to investment challenges, the company never acquired a ship.

The vessel that was believed to be heading to Life at Sea, the former AIDAuara, was sold in November to Celestyal Cruises.

Miray and Life at Sea CEO Kendra Holmes resigned from the company in November, according to CNN, which also reported that she is behind a new start up world cruise under the HLC Cruises banner.

According to CNN, the new HLC company would get a “temporary ship” to sail for a few months before acquiring a permanent vessel.

