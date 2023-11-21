Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Life at Sea Three Year World Cruise Facing Investor Withdrawal

“Despite our efforts, the Life At Sea project faces challenges due to investor withdrawal,” said Vedat Ugurlu, CEO of Miray Cruises, in a statement.

The company, which was behind the Life at Sea three year world cruise, failed to get going on Nov. 1 and has yet to acquire a ship.

“While we’re in talks to acquire a similar vessel, if the December 1st sail is jeopardized, we offer alternative departure dates or expedited refunds,” Ugurlu said. “Although we could use our current vessel, the Gemini, we remain committed to delivering the promised larger, newer vessel.

“For refund requests, per contract terms, Miray covers non-refundable travel expenses. Hotel expenses in Istanbul until December 1st are covered, and subsequent travel expenses to your chosen destination will be reimbursed. Refunds will be processed via bank transfer. Your pods will be sent to your chosen destination.

“As we navigate these challenges, we are actively working on creating alternative plans for the future, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our valued community.”

