Carnival Vista Repositions to Port Canaveral

The Carnival Vista is starting its new homeport operations in Port Canaveral today.

Repositioning from Galveston, the Carnival Cruise Line ship is now set to offer a year-round program of cruises to the Caribbean departing from Central Florida.

Kicking off the new deployment, the first departure from Port Canaveral sails to the Eastern Caribbean, with ports of call in the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.

In addition to two days at sea, the five-night itinerary features visits to Grand Turk and Amber Cove before returning to Florida.

Following the initial cruise, the Carnival Vista is set to offer a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern and the Southern Caribbean.

The program includes popular ports of call in both regions, such as Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Aruba, Curaçao, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and Nassau.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Carnival Vista first entered service in 2016. Before repositioning to Galveston – where it’s now being replaced by the new Carnival Jubilee – in 2018, the ship also offered week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.

First in a series of three ships known as Vista Class, the 4,000-guest vessel introduced many unique features, including SkyRide, a suspended open-air cycling experience, and the Dreamscape, a three-deck-high LED sculpture located in the atrium of each vessel.

With the Carnival Vista joining the lineup, a total of four Carnival Cruise Line ships are scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis.

Offering three- to five-night cruises, the Carnival Liberty and the Carnival Freedom sail different itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from the Central Florida homeport.

Completing the local offering, the LNG-powered Mardi Gras offers week-long cruises to the Eastern, the Southern and the Western Caribbean.

Bringing the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept to Florida for the first time, the Carnival Venezia is also scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral during the 2024-2025 winter.