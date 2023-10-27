Zuiderdam on Holland America’s 73-Night Grand Africa Voyage

The Zuiderdam is currently offering Holland America Line’s Grand Africa Voyage.

The 73-night journey started in Fort Lauderdale, on October 10, 2023.

One of the company’s longest cruises this year, the journey includes visits to a total of 26 ports across 22 countries and territories including Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Greece, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Tanzania, Mayotte, Madagascar and Mozambique.

Before returning to Florida in late December, the Zuiderdam is also scheduled to sail to destinations in South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Senegal, Cape Verde and Puerto Rico.

According to Holland America Line, the cruise is highlighted by overnight stays in four ports of call, including Aqaba, Jordan; Cape Town, South Africa; Zanzibar, Tanzania; and Victoria, Seychelles.

Part of the company’s Legendary Voyages product, the destination-intensive cruise also offers a daylight transit of the Suez Canal, in addition to a trip to the Lost City of Petra.

Passengers will have the opportunity to take part in safaris too while visiting places like the Victoria Falls National Park, the Namib Rand Nature Reserve, the Etosha Game Reserve, the Abuko Nature Reserve and the Jozani Forest Reserve.

The complete itinerary can also be split into two different segments: a 46-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale to South Africa, and a 27-night voyage from South Africa to Fort Lauderdale.

Also scheduled to sail Holland America Line’s next world cruise in early 2024, the Zuiderdam returns to the United States on December 22, 2023.

After a 12-night cruise to the Caribbean for the holidays, the 2002-built vessel sets sail on the 128-day global voyage on January 3, 2024.

First vessel in Holland America Line’s Vista-Class, the Zuiderdam offer an array of amenities and facilities, including the Explorers Lounge, the Ocean Bar, the Crow’s Nest Observation Lounge and the Pinnacle Grill Steakhouse.