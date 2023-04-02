Zuiderdam’s 128-Day Journey Around the World

Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam will be deployed on the line’s world cruise in 2024.

According to the Guide to World Cruises by Cruise Industry News, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the ship will set sail on January 3, 2024, taking guests on an exploration including stops inTokyo and Mumbai to Petra and Istanbul. Prices for the grand voyage start at $23,599 ($186 per day).

The Zuiderdam is set to visit 40 ports of call, from bustling cities to rarely-visited destinations, accompanied by an enhanced enrichment program onboard (such as live cooking demonstrations and art workshops) to ensure guests are entertained every day while at sea or in ports, the company said.

After a few days at sea after departing, the Zuiderdam will dock in Scarborough, Trinidad And Tobago on the fifth day of the cruise, where guests will have the whole day to explore this major town of the two-island nation. Next up on the itinerary is French Guiana followed by Macapa, Santarem and Boca da Valeria, Brazil.

After crossing the equator, the Ziuderdam cruise the Amazon river before it takes guests to the next port of call in Saint Georges, Grenada. After a brief stop in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the ship will take travelers on a tour of Hawaii, with calls in Kona, Hilo and Honolulu.

The complete itinerary of the Ziuderdam’s grand voyage includes:

Scarborough, Tobago; Iles Du Salut, French Guiana; Macapa, Brazil; Santarem, Brazil; Boca da Valeria, Brazil; Manaus, Brazil; Parintins, Brazil; Santarem, Brazil; St Georges, Grenada; Willemstad, Curacao; Panama Canal (Cruising Canal); Quepos, Costa Rica ; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Kailua Kona, Hawaii; Hilo, Hawaii; Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii; Guam, Mariana Islands; Saipan, Mariana Islands; Ishigaki, Japan; Naha, Japan; Tokyo, Japan; Omaezaki, Japan; Kobe/Osaka, Japan; Fukuoka, Japan; Tianjin, China; Dalian, China; Shanghai, China; Hong Kong, China; Da Nang, Vietnam; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Singapore; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Mumbai, India; Fujairah, United Arab Emirates; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Muscat, Oman; Salalah, Oman; Aqaba, Jordan; Suez Canal; Ashdod, Israel; Haifa, Israel; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Istanbul, Turkey; Mykonos, Greece; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Naples, Italy; Malaga, Spain; Ponta Delgada, Azores; Fort Lauderdale, Florida.