Holland America Line Introduces Extended Legendary Voyages

To commemorate its 150th Anniversary in 2023, Holland America Line is introducing extended Legendary Voyages starting at 25 days, according to a company statement.

The new voyages will combine the cruise line’s Grand Voyages with itineraries with a comprehensive list of ports to enrich the experience, the company said.

“As the leader in long itineraries, Holland America Line is excited to continue to connect our deployment and onboard programming to further enrich the guest experience,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line.

“The destination-rich itineraries found on Legendary Voyages are carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer and enjoy the journey as well as the destination. With many departures from North America, this creates yet another way for our guests to see the world from their doorstep.”

Most Legendary Voyages will be roundtrips to/from a North American homeport, providing travelers with easy embarkation options. Three of the Legendary Voyages are new itineraries for Holland America line including the 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice; the 53-day Majestic Japan cruise and the 28-Day Coral Triangle, Volcanoes; and The Great Barrier Reef.

Legendary Voyages include:

The 56-Day or 51-day Tales of the South Pacific voyage departing on September 27 or October 2, 2023, aboard the Volendam.

The 34-Day South Pacific Crossing cruise from san Diego to Sydney departing on October 8, 2023, aboard the Noordam.

The 28-Day Amazon Explorer journey departing on February 17, 2024, aboard the Zaandam.

The 35-Day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas cruise departing on February 17, 2024, aboard the Koningsdam.

The 25-Day South Pacific Crossing departing on April 6, 2024, aboard the Noordam.

The 28-Day Arctic Circle Solstice voyage departing on June 9, 2024, aboard the Westerdam.

The 35-Day Voyage of the Vikings cruise departing on July 20, 2024, aboard the Zuiderdam.

The 53- or 52-Day Majestic Japan departing on Sept. 1 or 2, 2024, aboard the Westerdam. The first itinerary is a roundtrip from Seattle the second sails from Vancouver to Seattle.

The 56- or 51-Day Tales of the South Pacific itinerary departing September 25 or 30, 2024, aboard the Zaandam.

The 35-Day Australia Circumnavigation journey departing on November 17, 2024, aboard the Westerdam.

The 28-Day Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef voyage departing on January 5, 2025, aboard the Noordam.

The 27-Day Amazon Explorer cruise departing on February 8, 2025, aboard the Zaandam.

The 35-Day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas voyage departing on February 15, 2025, aboard the Koningsdam.

The 29-Day “South Pacific Crossing voyage departing on March 30, 2025, aboard the Westerdam.

For a limited time, for guests who book a Legendary Voyage with the Have It All premium package, the standard package includes a $300 shore excursion credit, three nights’ specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included.