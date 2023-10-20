October Update: Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and the itineraries of all Royal Caribbean’s vessels as of October 20, 2023:
Wonder of the Seas
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Wonder of the Seas continues to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean. The vessel’s itineraries depart from Port Canaveral and feature visits to popular destinations in both Western and Eastern Caribbean, including St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Costa Maya.
Odyssey of the Seas
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Odyssey of the Seas is currently wrapping up its summer program in Europe ahead of a season winter in the Caribbean. After several months sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Quantum-Class ship is scheduled to depart on a 15-night crossing to Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 27.
Spectrum of the Seas
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Southeast Asia
Set to mark Royal Caribbean’s return to China in 2024, the Spectrum of the Seas continues to offer itineraries in Southeast Asia. Departing from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal, the series of short cruises feature visits to different destinations in Malaysia and Thailand.
Symphony of the Seas
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Symphony of the Seas is offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Set to be repeated through the end of October, the ship’s regular itineraries sail to Spain, France and Italy, with ports of call including Barcelona, Naples and Marseille.
Ovation of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: South Pacific
After concluding a summer program in Alaska, the Ovation of the Seas is currently offering a repositioning cruise to the South Pacific. During the 2023-2024 winter, the vessel is scheduled to offer a series of three- to 12-night cruises to Australia, New Zealand and more departing from Sydney.
Harmony of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
Set to reposition to Galveston for the winter, the Harmony of the Seas continues to sail from Royal Caribbean’s Terminal A in PortMiami through the end of the month. The ship’s schedule includes a series of week-long cruises to both the Western and Eastern Caribbean.
Anthem of the Seas
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: North Atlantic
The Anthem of the Seas is currently offering a transatlantic crossing to Cape Liberty – where it is set to be based throughout the upcoming winter. After completing its summer program in Europe, the vessel left Southampton for the repositioning voyage on Oct. 15.
Quantum of the Seas
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: South Pacific
The Quantum of the Seas is presently cruising in the South Pacific as part of its repositioning voyage to Australia. Along with the Ovation of the Seas, the 2014-built ship is set to serve the local market with a series of cruises to New Zealand, the South Pacific Islands and more.
Allure of the Seas
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
Currently offering cruises from Galveston, the Allure of the Seas is set to reposition to Port Canaveral later this month. As part of its new deployment, the 2010-built vessel will become the first Oasis-Class ship to offer short cruises to the Bahamas on a regular basis.
Oasis of the Seas
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Oasis of the Seas is presently wrapping up its summer program in Cape Liberty. Starting in early November, the ship is set to sail a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from PortMiami.
Independence of the Seas
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
The Independence of the Seas continues to offer a series of short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral. In addition to Nassau, the three- and four-night sailings feature visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the country.
Liberty of the Seas
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
Sailing from Royal Caribbean’s cruise terminal in Cape Liberty, the Liberty of the Seas is offering a final cruise to Canada & New England before repositioning to Florida. Starting in late October, the Freedom-Class ship is set to sail a series of short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Everglades.
Freedom of the Seas
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
The Freedom of the Seas offers short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Miami. The ship’s regular schedule features three- and four-night voyages to Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Jewel of the Seas
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Canada & New England
Sailing between Cape Liberty and Quebec City, the Jewel of the Seas is offering a series of fall foliage cruises to Canada & New England. The ten- and 11-night itineraries feature visits to several ports in the region, including Charlottetown, Halifax, Portland and Boston.
Mariner of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Bermuda
The Mariner of the Seas continues to offer different itineraries departing from its homeport in Port Canaveral. In June, the ship’s program features ports of call in Bermuda, the Western Caribbean, the Bahamas and more.
Serenade of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Canada & New England
The Serenade of the Seas is offering a series of cruises to Canada & New England. Based in Boston, the Radiance-Class cruise ship is sailing to several destinations in the region, such as Portland, Bar Harbor and Halifax.
Navigator of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: West Coast
Sailing from Los Angeles on a year-round basis, the Navigator of the Seas offers three- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera, California and Baja Mexico. In October, the ship is scheduled to visit several ports of call, including Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada and Catalina Island.
Brilliance of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: South Pacific
The Brilliance of the Seas is currently sailing a repositioning voyage to Australia. After departing from Honolulu, in Hawaii, earlier this month, the Radiance-Class ship is scheduled to kick off a local program in Sydney on Oct. 22.
Adventure of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
The Adventure of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades. Sailing to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to Belize City, Costa Maya, Tortola, St. Croix, and more.
Radiance of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
After spending the summer in Alaska, the Radiance of the Seas is currently offering a repositioning cruise to Florida. Based in Tampa, the 2001-built ship is scheduled to offer a series of four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas during the 2023-2024 winter.
Explorer of the Seas
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Set to reposition to North America later this month, the Explorer of the Seas is wrapping up its summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from Miami, the ship will offer different cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas starting in mid-November.
Voyager of the Seas
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
Sailing from the Port of Galveston, the Voyager of the Seas offers four- and five-night itineraries to the Western Caribbean. The short getaway cruises feature visits to two ports in Mexico: Cozumel and Costa Maya.
Vision of the Seas
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Vision of the Seas is offering different itineraries from Baltimore. In October, the 1998-built ship is set to offer five- to nine-night cruises to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Canada & New England that visit King’s Wharf, Portland, Boston, Nassau, and more.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Limassol, Cyprus
After seeing its upcoming sailings cancelled due to the geopolitical situation in the region, the Rhapsody of the Seas was recently used to help evacuate Americans from Israel. Previously offering cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean, the ship was scheduled to sail from Haifa through early November.
Enchantment of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Enchantment of the Seas is offering itineraries in the Western Mediterranean ahead of repositioning to Tampa in early November. During the 2023-2024 winter, the 1997-built ship is scheduled to sail a series of seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Tampa.
Grandeur of the Seas
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
The Grandeur of the Seas continues to offer short cruises departing from Tampa through the end of October. In November, the vessel is set to reposition to Miami for nine- to 12-night cruises to the Southern and the Eastern Caribbean.