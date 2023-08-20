Luminosa Embarks on Carnival’s Longest Ever Sailing

The Carnival Luminosa is setting sail from Seattle today on Carnival Cruise Line’s longest ever cruise.

Part of the company’s Carnival Journeys program, the 30-night transpacific itinerary sails all the way to Brisbane, in Australia.

Before arriving at the port, the Luminosa is scheduled to visit several ports of call in Alaska, the Far East and Southeast Asia, including many first-time-for-Carnival destinations.

The cruise starts with calls in Alaska, with visits to Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, as well as scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier.

The Carnival Luminosa then crosses the Pacific Ocean, arriving in Japan following 12 full days at sea. Once in the Asian country, the 2009-built cruise ship is set to stop at Kushiro, Aomori, Tokyo, Hiroshima and Naha.

Now heading South, the one-way itinerary also features visits to Puerto Princesa, in the Philippines, and Bitung, in Indonesia.

Completing the repositioning voyage, the Carnival Luminosa is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Oct. 15.

During the 2023-24 winter, the ship offers a second local season in the region, offering a series of cruises from Brisbane.

Along with the Carnival Splendor, which cruises year-round from Sydney, the Luminosa will sail different itineraries to the South Pacific and the Australian coast.

In April, the ship is scheduled to return to North America for a second summer program in Alaska and Canada.

Carnival Cruise Line also recently confirmed the ship’s return to the region in 2025, as part of a two-ship summer program.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the former Costa Luminosa joined Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in late 2022.

Now offering all of the company’s signature features, the 92,700-ton ship underwent a major refurbishment before entering service for the U.S.-based operator.

The refit included the addition of extra dining venues, such as the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and the upscale Chef’s Table, in addition to new entertainment options, including The Punchliner Comedy Club, the Limelight Lounge and more.