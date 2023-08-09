Carnival Opens More Sailings in 2025, Including Alaska

Carnival Cruise Line is unveiling more of its 2025-26 deployment by opening sailings to Alaska from Seattle on two ships: the Carnival Spirit and the Carnival Luminosa.

The company also opened for sale several Carnival Journeys cruises onboard the two ships, including a transatlantic sailing from Barcelona, Spain to Miami and a 29-day transpacific voyage from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle that features several stops in Japan.

“The wildlife, well-preserved natural wonder, the incredible experiences on shore and the welcoming locals are just some of the reasons why Alaska cruises are so popular with guests, and also why they tend to book quickly,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“These two ships will also build on our popular Carnival Journeys program, making more truly bucket-list destinations available on opposite sides of the world – with Carnival Luminosa’s amazing 29-day transpacific voyage visiting Japan and Carnival Spirit’s two cruises ahead of Alaska season, which will take the ship from Barcelona to Miami and then from Miami to San Francisco.”

Carnival Luminosa

The Carnival Luminosa’s 2025 program in Alaska includes seven-day cruises departing from Seattle every Thursday.

Set to be repeated between May 1, 2025 and Sept. 11, 2025, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

Ahead of its Alaska season, the Carnival Luminosa will also offer a Carnival Journeys cruise. The 29-day transpacific cruise is scheduled to depart from Brisbane, Australia, on April 3, 2025.

The itinerary includes “spectacular destinations,” Carnival said, such as Okinawa, Hiroshima, Tokyo, Hakodate and Kushiro in Japan, as well as Anchorage, Juneau and Ketchikan in Alaska.

Carnival Spirit

The Carnival Spirit’s Alaska season will include 21 week-long sailings that depart from Seattle and cruise Tracy Arm Fjord and stop in ports Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

The sailings begin on April 14, 2025 and continue through the summer, with the final departure on Sept. 9, 2025.

The ship will also sail an eight-day cruise departing May 5, 2025 that adds Icy Strait Point as a port of call.

Ahead of its Alaska season, Carnival Spirit will offer two Carnival Journeys cruises. The first is a 14-day transatlantic cruise that departs March 16, 2025 from Barcelona and arrives in Miami, with visits to Malaga and Cádiz, Spain, as well Ponta Delgada, Azores and Bermuda.

The second is a 15-day Journeys cruise from Miami to Seattle, departing March 30, 2025, transiting the Panama Canal and visiting Cartagena de Indias, Colombia; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Carnival Spirit will conclude the Alaska season with a 10-day roundtrip Carnival Journeys Alaska cruise that departs Seattle on Sept. 16, 2025 and visits seven destinations, including Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and Ketchikan in Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

Following her Alaska season, Carnival Spirit will also set sail on a 15-day roundtrip Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii from Seattle.

Departing on Sept. 26, 2025, the itinerary visits Honolulu, Oahu; Kahului, Maui; Nawiliwili, Kauai; and Hilo in Hawaii, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

The ship will then sail from Seattle to New Orleans, on a 16-day Panama Canal cruise that departs Oct. 11, 2025.

The itinerary includes visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Puntarenas, Costa Rica, then transits the Panama Canal and stops in Cartagena, Colombia as well. To see all sailings available aboard Carnival Spirit, click here.

Additional 2025-26 deployment details will be announced soon, Carnival said, with more itineraries becoming available in the coming weeks.