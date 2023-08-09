Carnival Luminosa Returns to Queensland in 50 Days

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Luminosa is set to return to Queensland in less than 50 days.

According to a press release, the 50-day countdown started on Saturday.

To celebrate the ship’s return, Carnival is inviting Queenslanders to help design a brand new flag for the Carnival Luminosa, which fly onboard the ship for the entire Australia season. To participate, Queensland locals can submit a photo of how they “Choose FUN”. Submissions will be combined into a visual mosaic to create the design of the new flag, inspired by Queensland.

Carnival Cruise Line VP, Kara Glamore, said: “At Carnival, we’ve always flown the flag of fun, but now we’re excited to do this more literally. Since our first departure from Brisbane in October 2022, Queenslanders have welcomed Carnival Luminosa with open arms. Making our Queensland guests an integral part of the ship felt only natural and we can’t wait to see all of the ways they choose FUN with the new flag.”

The new Queensland “Flag of Fun” will be unveiled when the Carnival Luminosa returns to Brisbane on October 15, 2023 in an official flag-raising ceremony, marking the start of the summer cruise season.

Queenslanders can submit their photo entries at choosefun.co/FlagOfFun until Sunday September 10, 2023 at 11:59pm.