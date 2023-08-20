AIDAaura Sets Sail on Farewell Cruise

The AIDAaura is sailing on its final cruise for AIDA Cruises. Set to leave the company’s fleet later this month, the 1,270-guest ship is offering a 12-night itinerary to Western Europe.

Cruising roundtrip from Bremerhaven, the voyage features visits to less usual cruise ports in England, France and Belgium.

The itinerary is highlighted by visits to Falmouth and Portland, in addition to overnight stays in Antwerp and Rouen.

Before returning to Germany, the AIDAaura is also scheduled to visit Tilbury, a port near London, and St. Malo, a historic French port.

Concluding a summer season in Northern Europe, the ship is then set be withdrawn from the AIDA Cruises following 20 years of service.

A sister to the 2002-built AIDAvita – which also left the company’s fleet in 2023 –, the AIDAaura first entered service in 2003.

Built at the Aker MTW shipyard in Germany, the 42,000-ton vessel was christened by the top model Heide Klum and became the third ship purpose-built for AIDA’s “club ship” concept.

During its two-decade career, the ship offered cruises in different regions of the world, including the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and South America.

The ship also sailed to Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Amazon, the Arctic, Greenland, North America and more.