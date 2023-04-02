AIDAaura Completes 20 Years in Service

Scheduled to leave the AIDA Cruises fleet later this year, the AIDAaura will complete 20 years in service this month.

The 42,000-ton vessel was built at the Aker MTW shipyard in Germany and was christened on April 12, 2003, during a ceremony at the German port of Warnemünde.

The ship was named by top model Heidi Klum. A few days later, the AIDAaura welcomed its first paying guests as AIDA’s third purpose-built “club ship.”

As part of the company’s unique product concept, the 1,270-passenger ship features multiple open-seating restaurants, mostly offering buffet-style service, in addition to a more relaxed and informal atmosphere.

The AIDAaura is also equipped with several bars and lounges, a library, a two-story theater, and more, serving the German speaking market. During its inaugural season, the ship sailed a series of itineraries in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Central America.

The AIDAaura also served as the house of the German Olympic Committee during the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.

During its 20-year career with AIDA, the ship offered over 800 cruises, sailing to varied destinations that also include Northern Europe, the Indian Ocean, the Amazon, Southeast Asia, Greenland, the Arctic, and more.

After joining the company’s AIDA Selection program in 2016, the AIDAaura also offered AIDA’s first-ever world cruise. Sailing during the 2018-2019 winter season, the global tour included visits to 41 destinations in 117 days.

Currently offering a farewell season, the ship is scheduled to be withdrawn from the AIDA Cruises fleet at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

AIDAaura’s last voyage for the company sets sail on September 9 and visits well-known European rivers such as the Thames for Tilbury on the outskirts of the British capital London, the Seine in France for Rouen, and the Scheldt in Belgium for Antwerp.