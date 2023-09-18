Adora Magic City Completes Second Sea Trials

In final stages of construction in China, the Adora Magic City completed its second trial voyage.

According to local reports in the Asian country, the cruise ship sailed from Shanghai for a six-day trial on Sep. 7.

Over 1,300 people were onboard, including ship inspectors, contractors, service providers, as well as engineers and technicians.

Being built at the Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Yard, the 135,000-ton cruise vessel was ordered for Adora Cruises, a joint venture between Carnival Corporation and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

According to China Daily, the second set of sea trials comes just 45 days after the ship’s first trial voyage.

During the new testing period, the Adora Magic City was set to undergo a final battery of trials before receiving international certification.

While the first trial focused on technical indicators, the second was set to test additional aspects, including the ship’s safety, comfort and capabilities in emergency response, in addition to speed and maneuverability.

The new trial voyage also tested vibration and noise levels, exhaust gas scrubbing, desulfurization, general broadcast alarm sound and more.

With its construction now 95 percent completed, the Adora Magic City is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2023.

Set to serve the Chinese domestic market, the 5,000-guest vessel is expected to launch service from Shanghai in early 2024.

According to Adora Cruises, the ship was purpose-designed to cater to the Chinese guests, presenting a combination of Chinese- and Western-style features that includes a shopping plaza, a two-deck dining room and more.

Along with the Mediterranea, which is set to enter service this year, the Adora Magic City is set to offer a series of short cruises from China to international destinations in the region.