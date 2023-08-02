Symphony of the Seas Highlights Royal Caribbean’s 6-Ship 2023 Program in the Mediterranean

Offering a seasonal program, Royal Caribbean International is one of the largest companies in the Mediterranean this year.

According to the 2023 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the 2023 season of the company will include a total of six cruise ships in the Mediterranean.

As the largest vessel currently in service in Europe, the Symphony of the Seas is the highlight of the deployment.

Sailing in the Western Mediterranean, the Oasis-Class vessel is offering a series of seven-night cruises to Spain, Italy and France.

Set to be repeated through late October, the Symphony’s regular itinerary sails from Barcelona and Civitavecchia – the port for Rome – and features visits to Palma de Mallorca, Naples, La Spezia and Marseille.

Two Quantum Class vessels are also sailing in the Mediterranean this summer. Sailing from Italy, the 2021-built Odyssey of the Seas is offering nine to 11-night cruises to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Anthem of the Seas, meanwhile, is serving the UK market with a series of longer itineraries to the region departing from Southampton, England.

Royal Caribbean International’s 2023 program in the Mediterranean also includes smaller ships, such as the Explorer of the Seas, which is offering regular seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands departing from Ravenna, a port near Italy’s Venice.

Another highlight of the deployment is the Enchantment of the Seas, which returns to Europe after a decades-long gap to offer varied itineraries departing from Italy, Greece and Spain.

Royal Caribbean’s 2023 Mediterranean Program at a Glance:

Ships: Six – Anthem of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas

Sailing Season: April 16 to November 13

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); Haifa (Israel) and more

Itinerary highlights: Mykonos, Zakinthos, Argostoli and Corfu (Greece); Kotor (Montenegro); Split and Dubrovnik (Croatia); Naples, Messina, Portofino, Salerno and Livorno (Italy); Cannes, Marseille and Villefranche (France); Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and more