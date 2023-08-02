Norwegian Prima Completes First Year in Service

The Norwegian Prima has completed its first year in service.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the vessel was delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line on July 29, 2022.

The 142,500-ton ship then sailed to Iceland, where it was christened during a large ceremony in the port of Reykjavik.

With the presence of more than 2,500 guests, the event included a performance by Katy Perry – who also served as Prima’s godmother.

Following an invitation-only inaugural cruise, the vessel finally set sail on its first commercial voyage on September 3. Departing from Amsterdam, the ten-night cruise sailed to Copenhagen and featured visits to different ports in Northern Europe.

After additional sailings in the region, the Norwegian Prima repositioned to North America in October, offering cruises from New York City, Miami, Galveston and Port Canaveral – where it was homeported during most of the winter season.

Now sailing in Northern Europe again, the ship is set to make its debut in the Mediterranean later this year, with a series of nine- to ten-night itineraries to France, Italy, and Spain.

In December, the Prima returns to North America for a winter season sailing out of Galveston. Extending through late March, the program includes a series of seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean that visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye and Roatán.

First in a series of six ships known as Prima Class, the Norwegian Prima can carry up to 3,215 guests in double occupancy.

According to Norwegian, the vessel was designed “to elevate the guest” experience offering with different features and upgraded offerings.

Among the facilities is the three-deck Prima Speedway, the world’s largest go-kart racetrack at sea, in addition to Indulge, an upscale food hall that features different specialties and experiences.

This year, the vessel is set to be followed by the Norwegian Viva, which is scheduled to enter service in August.