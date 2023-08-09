Cruise Ship Orderbook Stands At 56 New Vessels and $39 Billion

According to the latest global cruise ship orderbook, there are currently 56 new cruise ships on order representing $39 billion.

With an average capacity of 2,311 guests, the additional vessels will introduce over 129,400 berths into the market through 2028.

While 2023 will see a total of 19 ships and 38,587 berths being delivered through December, 2024 will have an additional 10 vessels and 25,450 berths entering service for different brands.

With 19 ships currently on order, 2025 is shaping up to be a strong year for newbuilds and could see up to 46,830 berths joining the market.

Completing the current orderbook, 20 additional ships and almost 35,000 berths are set to enter service between 2026 and 2028.

With an average cost of nearly $685 million, the vessels on order come in every form and shape. From small expedition ships to huge contemporary ships, the lineup includes newbuilds for different segments and niches.

Among them is the 250,800-ton Icon of the Seas. Being built for Royal Caribbean International, the 5,610-guest vessel is set to become the world’s largest cruise ship after being delivered later this year.

MSC Cruises is also building large vessels with its World class series. Following the MSC World Europa, which entered service in 2022, the company is set to take delivery of three additional 5,400-guest cruise ships through 2028.

The Adora Magic City is another highlight of the current orderbook. Set to enter service later this year, the 135,500-ton vessel is the first large cruise ship built by a Chinese shipyard.

Several smaller ships are also on order for expedition, luxury and premium operators. Viking Ocean, for instance, will receive six new 930-guest upscale vessels over the next five years. Explora Journeys comes close, with a total of five 920-guest luxury ships currently on order.

Other brands with new ships on order include Mystic Cruises, SunStone Ships, Princess Cruises, TUI Cruises, Cunard, Silversea Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and more.