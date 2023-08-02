August Update: Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a complete summer season, with itineraries in North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Australia.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and the itineraries of every Carnival ship as of August 6, 2023:

Carnival Jubilee

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Papenburg, Germany

The Carnival Jubilee is currently in final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Set to debut in December, the LNG-powered vessel floated out in July and recently got its winged funnel.

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

Currently the newest ship in the company’s fleet, the Carnival Celebration continues to sail from Miami on a year-round basis. The 2022-built vessel returned to its homeport today, kicking off a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that features visits to Mexico and Honduras.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Mardi Gras is offering a year-round program of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral. Sailing to the Southern Caribbean this week, the 5,200-guest vessel is set to visit Grand Turk, Aruba and Bonaire before returning to Central Florida on August 13.

Carnival Venezia

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After debuting in June, the Carnival Venezia is offering a series of itineraries departing from New York City’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal. Extending through late 2024, the ship’s program includes sailings to the Caribbean, Bermuda, the Bahamas and Canada & New England.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: West Coast

The Carnival Panorama offers a year-round schedule of Mexican Riviera cruises. Departing from Carnival’s Cruise Terminal in Long Beach, the Vista-Class ship sails to different destinations, including Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon is offering an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean. Sailing from PortMiami, the roundtrip itinerary features visits to Amber Cove, La Romana, Aruba and Curaçao, in addition to three full days at sea.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Set to be replaced by the new Carnival Jubilee in December, the Carnival Vista continues to offer week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean. In August, the ship’s program includes itineraries to different destinations in Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Also based in Galveston, the Carnival Breeze is presently offering short cruises to Mexico. The four- and five-night itineraries include visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Puerto Progreso.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Sailing from Norfolk during the summer, the Carnival Magic is offering cruises to Bermuda, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. In August, the six- and eight-night itineraries of the 3,650-guest feature visits to Grand Turk, San Juan, Bimini, King’s Wharf and more.

Carnival Luminosa

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Location: Alaska

Continuing its inaugural season in North America, the Carnival Luminosa is offering seven-night cruises to Alaska and Canada. The ship’s regular itinerary includes calls to Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, in addition to scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Galveston, Texas

Departing from Galveston, the Carnival Dream is sailing weeklong cruises to either the Western Caribbean or the Bahamas. The alternating schedule includes six-night itineraries to Mexico and Belize, in addition to eight-night cruises to Key West and different destinations in the Bahamas.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Australia

Based in Australia on a year-round basis, the Carnival Splendor offers itineraries departing from the Port of Sydney. In August, the 2008-built vessel is set to sail three- to ten-night cruises to the South Pacific and the Australian coast.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Freedom continues to offer a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. Departing from Port Canaveral, the ship visits popular destinations in the region, such as Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Princess Cays and Bimini.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Sailing from Port Canaveral along with its sister ship Carnival Freedom, the Carnival Liberty offers short cruises to the Bahamas. The three- and four-night itineraries feature different ports of call, including Nassau, Bimini and Princess Cays.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor continues to sail short cruises to the Western Caribbean. Departing from New Orleans, the 2004-built vessel offers four- and five-night itineraries to three ports in Mexico: Costa Maya, Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: West Coast

The Carnival Miracle is sailing from San Francisco during the 2023 summer season. Cruising to Alaska and Baja Mexico, the 2,100-guest vessel offers four- to ten-night itineraries that visit Ensenada, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point and other ports.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

The Carnival Glory is currently offering week-long cruises departing from New Orleans. Sailing from the Big Easy every Sunday, the 2,974-guest ship visits different destinations in the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas, including Cozumel, Honduras, Freeport and Nassau.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Sailing from PortMiami twice a week, the Carnival Conquest offers a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Ranging from three to four nights, the itineraries feature popular ports including Bimini, Nassau, Key West, Cozumel and more.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

The Carnival Legend is currently offering a series of cruises departing from Baltimore. In August, the ship is scheduled to offer one of Carnival’s longest itineraries: a 14-night to Greenland and Canada that features visits to Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, in addition to Sydney, Corner Brooke and St. Anthony.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Spending the summer in Europe, the Carnival Pride is currently offering a series of cruises to the British Islands and Iceland. In September, the 2001-built vessel repositions to the Mediterranean for nine- and ten-night itineraries to Italy, Turkey, Greece and more.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

Based in Seattle, the Carnival Spirit is sailing in Alaska for the summer. Part of a three-ship program in the region, the ship offers week-long cruises to Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Victoria and the Tracy Arm Fjord through late September.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: West Coast

Complementing Carnival’s offerings on the West Coast, the Carnival Radiance continues to offer short cruises to Mexico and California. Sailing from Long Beach, the ship’s year-round program includes a series of three- and four-night itineraries to Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Another Carnival ship sailing from Miami, the Carnival Sunrise offers short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. The ship’s year-round schedule includes a series of four-to five-night itineraries to several ports, such as Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Nassau.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation continues to offer short cruises departing from Jacksonville. Featuring four- and five-night itineraries to the Bahamas, the vessel’s program includes Nassau, Princess Cays, Freeport and Bimini as ports of call.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from the Port of Tampa Bay, the Carnival Paradise offers four- to six-night cruises. In August, the ship is scheduled to sail to different destinations in Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Grand Cayman, such as Cozumel, Roatán and Belize City.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunshine sails a series of cruises short cruises to the Bahamas. Departing from Charleston, the four-and five-night cruises include visits to Nassau, Bimini and Half Moon Cay.