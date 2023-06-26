MSC Expanding U.S. Winter Deployment

Part of MSC Cruises’ deployment for the 2024-25 winter season is already available for booking on the company’s global websites.

The program includes five ships sailing from three different ports in the United States, for a total of 21,260 berths dedicated to the North American market.

Continuing its year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean, the MSC Seascape will be joined by the MSC Seaside and the MSC Divina on its PortMiami homeport.

While the first will also offer week-long cruises to different parts of the Caribbean during the entire season, the second is scheduled to sail a mix of three- to ten-night cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Central America.

After arriving in Port Canaveral in late 2023, the MSC Seashore is set to continue to sail from the Central Florida homeport through the 2024-25 winter.

The ship’s program features three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas, in addition to week-long sailings to the Western Caribbean.

The MSC Meraviglia, meanwhile, will continue its year-round program of cruises departing from New York City.

During the 2024-25 season, the 2017-built vessel is scheduled to offer seven-night sailing to the Bahamas and Florida, as well as ten- and 11-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean.

Replacing the MSC Seaside, the MSC Virtuosa is scheduled to debut in the Southern Caribbean in late 2024 for a series of seven-night cruises departing from Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Also available for booking are MSC’s winter cruises in Northern Europe.

Taking over the program from the recently launched MSC Euribia, the MSC Preziosa is scheduled to sail a series of week-long cruises to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France.

The 2013-built ship will also offer a special 21-night sailing to the Canaries, Portugal and Morocco in early 2025.

Other previously announced deployment moves for 2025 include the new MSC World America debuting in April with a series of cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami and the MSC Magnifica departing on a 116-night world cruise in January.