Kimberley Set for Full Cruise Expedition Season in 2023

One of the most popular warm-water destinations for expedition cruise ships, Australia’s Kimberley is set for a big cruise season in 2023.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans of the key players sailing in the region this year:

Ponant

Ships: Le Lapérouse, Le Ponant and Le Soléal

Homeports: Wyndham, Baie Kuri, Broome and Darwin

Ponant is expanding its Kimberley program in 2023 with a third ship. Joining 180-guest Le Lapérouse and 264-guest Le Soléal, the sailing yacht Le Ponant is currently offering various itineraries in the destination.

According to the company, the vessels will sail to some of the most “spectacular regions” of Australia, with visits to Swift Bay, Prince Frederick Harbor and more.

Silversea Cruises

Ships: Silver Explorer

Homeports: Broome, Darwin and Fremantle

The Silver Explorer is returning to Kimberley this year for a farewell season. Set to be replaced by the Silver Cloud in 2024, the 132-guest vessel is offering a series of ten-night voyages between Darwin and Broome.

Extending through mid-September, the ship’s program in the region also includes itineraries to Western Australia, with visits to the Abrolhos Islands, Cape Peron and more.

True North

Ships: True North and True North II

Homeports: Broome and Wyndham (Kununurra)

True North Cruises is adding a second ship to its schedule this year. Joining the 36-guest True North, the 22-guest True North II is set to offer a series of itineraries in Kimberley for the Australia-based brand.

The vessels are set to offer expeditions to different destinations, including the King George Falls, the Bradshaws, the Mitchell River and more.

Coral Expeditions

Ships: Coral Adventurer, Coral Geographer and Coral Discoverer

Homeports: Darwin and Broome

One of the largest expedition cruise operators in Australia, Coral is offering a three ship-program in Kimberley. Celebrating 30 years of operations in the region, the company is set to offer over 50 cruises between Broome and Darwin.

Featuring the 120-guest Coral Adventurer, the 120-guest Coral Geographer and the 72-guest Coral Discoverer, the program takes place between April and October.

APT

Ships: Caledonian Sky

Homeports: Broome and Darwin

APT is also returning to the Kimberley region in 2023 with the Caledonian Sky. The 114-guest expedition ship is offering a farewell season for operator ahead of its transfer to Captain Cook Fiji, who acquired it earlier this year.

The company’s program includes ten-night voyages that sail from Broome to Darwin and visit some of the most popular spots in the area.