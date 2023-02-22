Silver Explorer Welcomes Guests for Farewell Season

Set to leave the Silversea Cruises fleet in late 2023, the Silver Explorer is welcoming guests for a farewell season today.

Docked in Chile, the expedition vessel is kicking off a 25-night itinerary to the South Pacific.

Sailing from Valparaíso, the one-way cruise features visits to different islands in the region before ending in Papeete, Tahiti.

The voyage is highlighted by visits to four of Chile’s Pacific Islands, including the Easter Island – where the Explorer is set to spend two days anchored – and three unusual destinations for cruise ships: Isla Salas y Gomez, Robinson Crusoe Island and Alexander Selkirk Island.

Continuing its farewell season, the Silver Explorer is set to offer additional exploration itineraries in the South Pacific before repositioning to Australia’s Kimberley region in May.

Sailing from Darwin and Broome, the vessel is set to spend the entire summer in the area, offering ten-night expeditions to the Buccaneer Archipelago, the King George River, the Hunter River, the Adele Islands and more.

Before being withdrawn by Silversea Cruises in mid-November, the 132-guest ship is also set to offer additional itineraries in the South Pacific and Chile.

Built in 1989, the Explorer became Silversea’s first expedition ship when it joined the fleet of the luxury brand back in 2008.

Initially sailing as Prince Albert II, the 6,130-ton vessel introduced new destinations to the company’s portfolio before gaining its current name in 2011.

Purposely built for cruising in remote and polar areas, the ship is equipped with an 1A ice-rated hull, which allows it to sail safely even in demanding ice conditions.

The ultra-luxury vessel also offers a small fleet of zodiac boats and kayaks, and sails with a complete expedition team.

After departing the Silversea fleet in December, the Explorer is set to be operated by the startup Exploris as the Exploris One.

Lead by Philippe Videau, one of Ponant’s founders, the new cruise brand aims to operate small expedition vessels for the French market.