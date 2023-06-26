China’s Blue Dream Cruises to Sail from Qingdao in October

After launching service in late May, China-based Blue Dream Cruises is set to add a new homeport to its portfolio.

According to the Chinese media, the cruise line will reposition its sole vessel, the Blue Dream Star, to Qingdao in October.

Sailing from the Eastern China homeport, the 836-guest cruise ship is set to offer a series of roundtrip itineraries to Japan, the Qingdao Morning Post said.

Acquired by Blue Dream Cruises in 2020, the Blue Dream Star is currently sailing from the Shanghai Baoshan cruise port.

In July, the 24,000-ton vessel is set to offer a series of four- to seven-night itineraries to different ports in Japan, such as Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Kumamoto City, Kagoshima, Okinawa and more.

Built by the Blohm+Voss shipyard in Germany, the Blue Dream Star was launched in 2001. Originally in service for Royal Olympia Cruises in the Mediterranean, the vessel has been sailing in Asia since being acquired by the now-defunct Diamond Cruise brand in 2016.

According to Blue Dream Cruises, the ship offers a customized experience that aims to create a “national-style journey at sea” in China.

The product combines diverse “entertainment, with tasteful Chinese flavors, cultural treasures, and physical and mental health activities,” the company added.

As part of a pilot plan for the resumption of international cruising in China, the brand first launched guest services on May 26, 2023.

At the time, Blue Dream Cruises became the first cruise line to resume overseas operations from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Port.

In addition to the brand, China Merchants Viking Cruises is the only cruise line currently serving the Chinese domestic market.

Sailing from local ports since late 2021, the Chinese-flagged Zhao Shang Yi Dun is offering a series of itineraries to Japan and other ports.

More brands are set to return to China over the next few months, including Adora Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and more.