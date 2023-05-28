Seabourn Venture Completes First Year in Service

The Seabourn Venture has completed its first year of service for Seabourn.

As the company’s first purpose-built expedition vessel, the cruise ship was delivered by the T. Mariotti shipyard on June 19, 2022.

Launching a new exploration product for the company, the 264-guest vessel kicked off its inaugural season a few weeks later, in July.

The program included different itineraries to the Arctic, which featured visits to destinations in Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and the Canadian Arctic.

The first expedition departed from Tromso, in Norway, and sailed to other destinations in Norway – including the North Cape – before arriving in Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen.

After completing its maiden season in the Arctic, the Seabourn Venture was finally christened in November.

Taking place in Antarctica, the ceremony saw the ship’s guests serving as honorary godparents, joining the official godmother, the polar explorer Alison Levine.

Now offering its second season in the Arctic, the Seabourn Venture is scheduled to explore the region even further.

On August 27 the ship sets sail on Seabourn’s longest-ever voyage through the Northwest Passage, a 23-day journey that departs from Kangerlussuaq, in Greenland, and heads to Nome, in Alaska.

Joining its new sister ship Seabourn Pursuit, the Venture is also scheduled to offer a second season in Antarctica later this year.

The program includes a series of departures from Ushuaia, in Argentina, for expeditions that feature visits to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and more.

Sporting PC6 Polar Class standards, the Seabourn Venture was specifically designed to sail in polar and remote areas.

In addition to a series of small-ship luxury experiences, the 23,000-ton vessel also offers a range of complimentary expedition activities led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more.

Other features of the vessel include a fleet of custom-designed submarines, eight dining venues, a set of duplex suites, and more.