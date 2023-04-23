Seabourn Venture Begins Second Arctic Expedition Season

The Seabourn Venture is gearing up for its second expedition season in the Arctic.

The ship made its maiden call in Greenwich (London) England on May 12, 2023, where it will embark on two voyages to the British Isles and Ireland before beginning a series of voyages to Greenland and Iceland.

“The Seabourn Venture is a beautiful ship that was purpose-built to provide the ultimate expedition experiences and take our extraordinary guests to some of the most fascinating and remote destinations in the world,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“The ship delighted our guests in her first year of service from the Arctic to the Antarctic, and we look forward to continuing to deliver unique ‘Seabourn Moments’ and an unparalleled luxury expedition that can only be experienced with Seabourn.”

Shortly upon its arrival in Greenwich, the Seabourn Venture set sail to Leith (Edinburgh), Scotland on a 12-day “Lands of the Celts” cruise followed by an 11-day expedition to the Orkney and Shetland Islands on May 24, 2023. From Reykjavik, Iceland, the ship will commence its second season in the Arctic with cruises ranging from 14 to 15 days.

Among the destinations that the Seabourn Venture will explore are Scoresby Sound, Greenland, Pond Inlet, Nunavut and more.

On August 27, 2023, the ship will set sail on Seabourn’s longest-ever voyage through the Northwest Passage. The 23-day journey will depart from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland and head to Nome, Alaska. Between November 2023 and February 2024, the ship will then explore Antarctica.