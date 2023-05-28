Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class Cruise Ships to Sail Broader Itineraries

With the new Utopia of the Seas debuting next July, Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis Class of cruise ships is set to offer a broader variety of itineraries going forward.

In addition to week-long cruises in the Caribbean, the series of vessels – which include some of the world’s largest cruise ships – is set to offer short sailings, as well as itineraries in the Mediterranean and the U.S. Northeast.

Cruise Industry News looked into Royal Caribbean’s plans for the six ships in 2024:

Utopia of the Seas

Year Built: 2024

Capacity: 5,714 guests

Tonnage: 231,000

Sailing Regions: Bahamas

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Set to debut in July 2024, the new Utopia of the Seas will offer short cruises to the Bahamas during its inaugural season.

Currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the LNG-powered vessel is scheduled to offer three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral during the rest of the year.

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Tonnage: 227,625

Sailing Regions: Caribbean

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

After arriving in Port Canaveral in late 2022, the Wonder of the Seas is scheduled to continue sailing from the Central Florida homeport in 2024.

The ship’s year-round program includes week-long itineraries to the Western and Southern Caribbean that also feature visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Tonnage: 227,625

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and U.S. Northeast Coast

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale, Cape Liberty and Miami (United States)

In addition to cruises to the Caribbean sailing from Florida, the Symphony of the Seas is set to offer seven-night cruises from Cape Liberty during the 2024 summerseason.

Debuting at Royal Caribbean’s homeport in the New York region, the 2018-built ship will sail to different destinations in the Bahamas and Florida on a regular basis between late May and early November.

The Symphony of the Seas also offers seven-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from Fort Lauderdale through early May, in addition to similar itineraries departing from Miami starting in November.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Tonnage: 227,625

Sailing Regions: Caribbean

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

The Harmony of the Seas continues to sail from Galveston in 2024. Scheduled to debut at the Texas homeport later this year, the ship will offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing from Galveston on Sundays, Harmony’s regular itinerary features visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel, in Mexico, in addition to Roatán, in Honduras.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 220,000

Sailing Regions: Bahamas

Homeports: Port Canaveral and Miami (United States)

After becoming the first Oasis-Class ship to offer short cruises on a regular basis, the Allure of the Seas starts 2024 sailing three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

With the new Utopia taking over its program in Central Florida, the 2010-built vessel repositions to Miami in mid-July. From both ports, the ship’s itineraries sail to Nassau, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 220,000

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and Mediterranean

Homeports: Miami and Fort Lauderdale (United States); Barcelona (Spain); and Civitavecchia (Rome)

The Oasis of the Seas is returning to Europe in 2024. After starting the year offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami, the vessel repositions to the Western Mediterranean for the summer.

Sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia, the Oasis is set to offer a series of itineraries to Spain, Italy and France between early May and late September.

Upon returning to North America in November, the vessel kicks off another program of week-long cruises to the Caribbean, this time sailing from Fort Lauderdale.