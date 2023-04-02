Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Le Havre
Port Everglades

Winter 2023-24: Larger and Newer Ships to Sail from Galveston

Allure of the Seas in Galveston

With the debut of the new Carnival Jubilee and the Harmony of the Seas, Galveston is set for a record-breaking winter season in 2023-2024.

Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from the Texas homeport during the upcoming winter:

Harmony of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Tonnage: 227,625
Built: 2016
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Roatán, in Honduras, as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico
Sailing Season: Year-Round starting on November 5

Voyager of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100 guests
Tonnage: 142,000
Built: 1999
Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to Mexico visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya
Sailing Season: May 15 to April 25

Carnival Jubilee
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400 guests
Tonnage: 183,900
Built: 2023
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean sailing to Hondura’s Mahogany Bay, as well as Mexico’s Costa Maya and Cozumel
Sailing Season: Year-Round starting on December 23

Carnival Breeze
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Tonnage: 130,000
Built: 2012
Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to Mexico visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya and Puerto Progreso
Sailing Season: Year-Round

Carnival Dream
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Tonnage: 130,000
Built: 2009
Itineraries: Alternating schedule of six- and eight-night cruises sailing to the Bahamas or the Western Caribbean with visits to Freeport, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Cozumel, Belize and more
Sailing Season: Year-Round

Norwegian Prima
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,215 guests
Tonnage: 142,500
Built: 2022
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico; Harvest Caye in Belize; and Roatán in Honduras
Sailing Season: December 15 to March 29

Regal Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises  
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600 guests
Tonnage: 141,000
Built: 2014
Itineraries: Seven-night Western Caribbean cruises to Mexico, Honduras and Belize, in addition to ten- and 11-night cruises to Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Honduras and Belize in December
Sailing Season: November 5 to March 17

Disney Magic
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750 guests
Tonnage: 85,000
Built: 1999
Itineraries: Four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica
Sailing Season: December 17 to January 26/March 6 to April 9

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2022. All Rights Reserved.