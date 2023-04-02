Winter 2023-24: Larger and Newer Ships to Sail from Galveston

With the debut of the new Carnival Jubilee and the Harmony of the Seas, Galveston is set for a record-breaking winter season in 2023-2024.
Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from the Texas homeport during the upcoming winter:
Harmony of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Tonnage: 227,625
Built: 2016
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Roatán, in Honduras, as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico
Sailing Season: Year-Round starting on November 5
Voyager of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100 guests
Tonnage: 142,000
Built: 1999
Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to Mexico visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya
Sailing Season: May 15 to April 25
Carnival Jubilee
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400 guests
Tonnage: 183,900
Built: 2023
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean sailing to Hondura’s Mahogany Bay, as well as Mexico’s Costa Maya and Cozumel
Sailing Season: Year-Round starting on December 23
Carnival Breeze
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Tonnage: 130,000
Built: 2012
Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to Mexico visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya and Puerto Progreso
Sailing Season: Year-Round
Carnival Dream
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Tonnage: 130,000
Built: 2009
Itineraries: Alternating schedule of six- and eight-night cruises sailing to the Bahamas or the Western Caribbean with visits to Freeport, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Cozumel, Belize and more
Sailing Season: Year-Round
Norwegian Prima
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,215 guests
Tonnage: 142,500
Built: 2022
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico; Harvest Caye in Belize; and Roatán in Honduras
Sailing Season: December 15 to March 29
Regal Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600 guests
Tonnage: 141,000
Built: 2014
Itineraries: Seven-night Western Caribbean cruises to Mexico, Honduras and Belize, in addition to ten- and 11-night cruises to Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Honduras and Belize in December
Sailing Season: November 5 to March 17
Disney Magic
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750 guests
Tonnage: 85,000
Built: 1999
Itineraries: Four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica
Sailing Season: December 17 to January 26/March 6 to April 9