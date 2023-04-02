Winter 2023-24: Larger and Newer Ships to Sail from Galveston

With the debut of the new Carnival Jubilee and the Harmony of the Seas, Galveston is set for a record-breaking winter season in 2023-2024.

Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from the Texas homeport during the upcoming winter:

Harmony of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Tonnage: 227,625

Built: 2016

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Roatán, in Honduras, as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico

Sailing Season: Year-Round starting on November 5

Voyager of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100 guests

Tonnage: 142,000

Built: 1999

Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to Mexico visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya

Sailing Season: May 15 to April 25

Carnival Jubilee

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Built: 2023

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean sailing to Hondura’s Mahogany Bay, as well as Mexico’s Costa Maya and Cozumel

Sailing Season: Year-Round starting on December 23

Carnival Breeze

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests

Tonnage: 130,000

Built: 2012

Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to Mexico visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya and Puerto Progreso

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Carnival Dream

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests

Tonnage: 130,000

Built: 2009

Itineraries: Alternating schedule of six- and eight-night cruises sailing to the Bahamas or the Western Caribbean with visits to Freeport, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Cozumel, Belize and more

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Norwegian Prima

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,215 guests

Tonnage: 142,500

Built: 2022

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico; Harvest Caye in Belize; and Roatán in Honduras

Sailing Season: December 15 to March 29

Regal Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600 guests

Tonnage: 141,000

Built: 2014

Itineraries: Seven-night Western Caribbean cruises to Mexico, Honduras and Belize, in addition to ten- and 11-night cruises to Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Honduras and Belize in December

Sailing Season: November 5 to March 17

Disney Magic

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750 guests

Tonnage: 85,000

Built: 1999

Itineraries: Four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica

Sailing Season: December 17 to January 26/March 6 to April 9