Pride Gets Carnival’s New Livery During Drydock

The Carnival Pride recently received Carnival Cruise Line’s new colors during its refit in Spain.

Set to resume service later this month, the cruise ship is currently in drydock at the Navantia shipyard, in Cádiz.

In addition to undergoing regular maintenance and receiving updates to its public areas and cabins, the 2001-built vessel is now sporting the company’s new livery, which includes a navy-blue hull highlighted by vibrant red and white accents.

According to the U.S.-based cruise line, the new look is an homage to maritime tradition with patriotic hues that are also present in its logo and branding.

The livery was also inspired by officers’ uniforms, Carnival said, and was introduced as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

First seen on the new Mardi Gras in 2021, the new look is being gradually added to the company’s 25-vessel fleet as the ships undergo scheduled drydocks.

As of May 2023, a total of 20 vessels have been adorned with the livery, including the Carnival Venezia – which got a variation of the original design.

As a nod to the ship’s Costa Cruises roots, the red stripe on the hull has been painted yellow, corresponding with its yellow funnel.

According to Carnival, the Carnival Pride is also receiving further enhancements during the drydock, including new bars, updated equipment, a new steakhouse and more.

One of the new features is the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a venue that salutes the U.S. military and is also present in other ships of the fleet.

The 2,100-guest vessel is also getting an upgraded Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center, which will offer new equipment and a fresh look, as well as a rebranded steakhouse and more.

After welcoming guests back on May 28, the Carnival Pride is set to offer a summer program in Europe that includes 15 departures across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the British Islands and more.