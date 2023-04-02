Royal Caribbean Group’s $10-Billion Orderbook Includes 11 Ships

Valued at $9.9 billion, the Royal Caribbean Group orderbook currently includes a total of 11 ships and approximately 41,420 berths.

Scheduled for delivery through 2026, the newbuilds are set enter service for four of the group’s five brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises and TUI Cruises.

According to the Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, the ships have an average size of 164,182 tons and an average cost of over $900 million.

Ranging from smaller luxury vessels to the world’s largest cruise ships, the newbuilds have an average capacity of 3,765 guests.

With four ships on order, Royal Caribbean International has the largest orderbook in the group. In addition to an extra Oasis-Class ship, which is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the company’s lineup includes the new Icon Class.

Ordered from the Meyer Tuku shipyard in Finland, the series of ships will include the world’s largest cruise ship – the Icon of the Seas, which debuts early next year.

To be delivered in late 2023, the 250,000-ton vessel will have capacity for over 5,600 guests and is set to be followed by two sister ships through 2026.

TUI Cruises follows Royal Caribbean as the second brand with more ships on order.

A total of three ships of two different classes are poised to debut for the German joint-venture brand in the coming years.

Completing a series of seven vessels, the 2,900-guest Mein Schiff 7 is scheduled to be delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard in 2024.

The brand is also set to receive two next-gen ships from the Fincantieri shipyard in 2024 and 2026. The LNG-powered vessels will be among the group’s largest, with 161,000 tons and capacity for 4,000 guests.

Completing the Royal Caribbean Group new ship lineup, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises have two newbuilds on order each.

The premium brand is set to receive additional Edge Class vessels from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in 2023 and 2026, while Silversea is debuting a new ship design.

Currently in final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the first vessel in the series will be the Silver Nova. The 728-guest, 54,700-ton luxury vessel is set to be followed by a sister ship, the Silver Ray, in 2024.