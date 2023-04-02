MSC Cruises: $8.2 Billion Orderbook Includes Ten Ships for Two Brands

The MSC Group currently has a total of ten cruise ships on order for its two brands. Valued at $8,2 billion, the orderbook includes six luxury mid-sized vessels for Explora Journeys, as well as four large contemporary ships for MSC Cruises.

According to the Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, the new ships have an average cost of $820 million and are set to add a total of 26,620 berths to the company’s fleet through 2028.

Being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France, the MSC Euribia is the next vessel being delivered to the group.

Part of MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia Class, the 177,100-ton ship will become the company’s second LNG-powered ship when it enters service next June.

In addition to the Euribia, the contemporary brand also has three additional World Class ships scheduled for deliveries through 2027.

Following the MSC World Europa, which entered service in 2022, the 205,700-ton newbuilds are also coming from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

The MSC World America is the next in the series of 5,400-guest ships and is scheduled to debut in the United States.

Explora Journeys, meanwhile, is building a series of mid-sized cruise ships at Fincantieri.

Purpose-built for luxury cruising, the 64,000-ton vessels were designed to offer more space and amenities and carry up to 922 guests each.

Debuting next July, the Explora I will become the first ship in the series – which will see the debut of five more vessels through 2028.

At 70,000-tons, the Explora III, the Explora IV, the Explora V and the Explora VI will be slightly larger than the first two Explora vessels in order to accommodate new LNG-powered engines.

According to the MSC Group, the last two vessels in the series will also be able to run on hydrogen.