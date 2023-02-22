Complete List: Here’s What Happened to the Star Cruises Fleet

With the sales of the SuperStar Aquarius and the SuperStar Gemini in late 2022, the entire Star Cruises fleet has had its fate sealed.

Here’s what happened to the ships operated by the cruise line before its collapse:

SuperStar Aquarius

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 1,529 guests

Location: Alang, India

Fate: Scrapped

In November, the SuperStar Aquarius became the latest cruise ship formerly owned by Star Cruises to be sold to a scrapyard.

Renamed Arius, the 1993-built vessel spent several months laid up in Sri Lanka before departing on its final voyage to India – where it’s currently being dismantled.

SuperStar Gemini

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 1,472 guests

Location: Alang, India

Fate: Scrapped

The former SuperStar Gemini also ended up beached for scrapping in November. Like its sister ship SuperStar Aquarius, the 1992-built vessel spent several months docked in Sri Lanka before heading to India.

Renamed Gem, the former Norwegian Dream is now being recycled at the Alang Shipbreaking Yard, with its building materials and fixtures being sold off or repurposed.

Star Pisces

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 1,384 guests

Location: Alang, India

Fate: Scrapped

In mid-2022, the Star Pisces became the second cruise ship of the former Star Cruises fleet to be sold to a scrapyard.

One of the company’s original vessels, the cruise ferry ended its 31-year sailing career after being beached at India’s Alang Ship Breaking Yard in July.

The Taipan

Year Built: 1989

Capacity: 64 guests

Location: Singapore

Fate: Sold for further service

In May 2022, the Taipan became the only cruise ship in the former Star Cruises fleet to find a new operator.

Previously being used for charters and incentive cruises in Southeast Asia, the 32-cabin mega yacht was acquired by OM Ships, a German religious organization who plans to transform it into a missionary ship and floating bookshop.

SuperStar Libra

Year Built: 1988

Capacity: 1,494 guests

Location: Aliaga, Turkey

Fate: Scrapped

The SuperStar Libra was also sold for scrapping in 2022. After ending its public operations in 2018, the former Star Cruises vessel arrived at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard in May.

Before ending its sailing career, the 1988-built cruise ship spent its last years serving as a floating hotel at the MV Werften – a Genting-owned shipyard in Wismar, Germany.