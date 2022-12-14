Here’s What Happened to Carnival’s Retired Fantasy-Class Ships

With the Ecstasy completing its final cruise last October, a total of six cruise ships have now left the Carnival Cruise Line fleet since mid-2020.

All part of the eight-ship Fantasy Class, the vessels were sold off by Carnival Corporation over the last three years. Here’s what happened to them:

Carnival Fantasy

Year Built: 1990

Original Cost: $225,000,000

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,044

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: July 2020

Status: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

The Carnival Fantasy was among the first ships to leave the Carnival Cruise Line fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time the oldest ship in the company’s fleet, the 1990-built vessel was sold directly to Turkish scrappers.

After leaving the United States and sailing straight to the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard, the Fantasy was beached for scrapping in July 2020.

Carnival Inspiration

Year Built: 1996

Original Cost: $270,000,000

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: July 2020

Status: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

Sold alongside the Fantasy, the Carnival Inspiration was also beached for scrapping after leaving the Carnival Cruise Line fleet.

Like its sister ship, the 1996-built vessel sailed directly to Aliaga, arriving at the Turkish breakers in August 2020.

Carnival Imagination

Year Built: 1995

Original Cost: $330,000,000

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: September 2020

Status: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

Initially placed on a long-term lay-up status, the 1995-built Carnival Imagination ended up sold to scrappers in 2020.

In September of that year, the Fantasy-Class ship joined its two sister ships in Aliaga, Turkey, starting its recycling process.

Carnival Fascination

Year Built: 1994

Original Cost: $315,000,000

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: September 2020

Status: Scrapped (February 2022) in Gadani, Pakistan

At first escaping the breakers, the Carnival Fascination left the Carnival fleet in September 2020.

Renamed Century Harmony, the 1994-built vessel was acquired by Asian interests who reportedly planned to transform it into a floating hotel.

Following a period laid-up in Asia, however, the vessel was sold again in late 2021, ending up beached for scrapping in Pakistan a few months later.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Original Cost: $250,000,000

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: February 2022

Status: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

After dropping plans to add the ship back to revenue service, Carnival Cruise Line decided to retire the Carnival Sensation in early 2022.

Following a few weeks anchored off Bahamas, the Fantasy-Class ship followed the path of its former fleet mates, sailing straight to Turkey for scrapping.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Original Cost: $275,000,000

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: October 2022

Status: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

Unlike its sister ships, the Carnival Ecstasy left the Carnival fleet after resuming revenue service in early 2022.

Following a farewell season out of Mobile, the 1991-built ship completed its last cruise for the brand last October, being retired soon after.

A few weeks later, the Ecstasy also ended up beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey.