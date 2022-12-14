December Update: Here Are the MSC’s Fleet Locations and Itineraries

After adding two vessels to its fleet ahead of the winter season, MSC Cruises currently has a total of 21 cruise ships in service around the world.

Here are their locations and itineraries as of December 30, 2022:

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The new MSC Seascape is sailing an Eastern Caribbean itinerary out of its Miami homeport. After entering service in November, the Seaside-Class vessel kicked off its inaugural season in North America earlier this month.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

After serving as a floating hotel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the MSC World Europa entered service on December 20. Delivered to MSC Cruises in October, the LNG-powered ship is set to spend its inaugural season sailing in the Middle East.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

The MSC Seashore is currently offering domestic cruising in Brazil. Following a repositioning cruise from the Caribbean, the 2021-built cruise ship debuted in South America earlier this month.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

Continuing its year-round program in Northern Europe, the MSC Virtuosa is presently offering a series of week-long cruises to France, England, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Grandiosa is spending the winter sailing in the Western Mediterranean. The ship’s regular seven-night cruise includes visits to popular destinations in France, Spain, Italy, Malta and more.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Also spending the winter season in Europe, the MSC Bellissima is offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. In December, the ship’s itinerary feature visits to Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille.

MSC Seaviee

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

Sailing from Brazil, the MSC Seaview is part of MSC Cruises’ six-ship lineup in South America. Based in Rio de Janeiro, the 2018-built vessel is currently offering week-long itineraries that feature visits to ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

After completing a drydock in October, the MSC Seaside returned to the Caribbean for the 2022-2023 season. Sailing out of Guadeloupe and St. Maarten, the 2017-built vessel is offering varies itineraries to ports in Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The MSC Meraviglia returned to North America in October for a series of cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas. Departing from Port Canaveral, the three- to seven-night itineraries visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, Nassau, Ocean Cay and more.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

The MSC Preziosa recently kicked off a winter season in South America. Serving the Brazilian market, the vessel is now offering three- to eight-night cruises that visit ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

Sailing out of the PortMiami, the MSC Divina is offering a series of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. With ten nights, the ship’s New Year cruise sails to the Southern Caribbean, visiting Colombia, Panamá and Costa Rica, in addition to Jamaica and the Bahamas.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Magnifica recently resumed service after a routine drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard, in Malta. In service in the Western Mediterranean, the ship is getting ready to start a 116-night World Cruise on January 4.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Red Sea

The MSC Splendida is spending the winter season sailing in the Red Sea. The ship’s program includes a series of seven-night cruises that sail to ports in Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

The MSC Fantasia opened the local season in South America in November. Sailing from Santos, the vessel is offering week-long cruises that visit Montevideo, Punta del Este and Buenos Aires.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

After serving as a floating hotel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the MSC Poesia is resuming service today. Sailing from Civitavecchia, the vessel is offering a five-night New Year cruise in the Mediterranean ahead of its 2023 World Cruise, which is set to depart on January 5.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: South Africa

The MSC Orchestra is currently serving the local market in South Africa. Sailing from Durban, the vessel offers itineraries that visit other South African ports, in addition to Namibia, Mozambique and more.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

The MSC Musica is presently in service in South America. Sailing from Argentina, the vessel offers eight- to ten-night cruises to Brazil and Uruguay.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

Along with the new MSC World Europa, the MSC Opera is offering cruises in the Middle East. Sailing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the vessel visits UAE and Oman during its seven-night itineraries in the region.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Spending the entire winter season in the region, the MSC Lirica is offering a program of 11-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land. Departing from Italy, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Status: In service

Location: South Africa

Also part of MSC’s winter program in South Africa, the MSC Sinfonia is offering a series of short cruises departing from Cape Town.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

Another MSC ship spending the winter season in South America, the MSC Armonia is offering week-long cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.