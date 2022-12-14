December Update: Here Are the MSC’s Fleet Locations and Itineraries

After adding two vessels to its fleet ahead of the winter season, MSC Cruises currently has a total of 21 cruise ships in service around the world.
Here are their locations and itineraries as of December 30, 2022:
MSC Seascape
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The new MSC Seascape is sailing an Eastern Caribbean itinerary out of its Miami homeport. After entering service in November, the Seaside-Class vessel kicked off its inaugural season in North America earlier this month.
MSC World Europa
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Middle East
After serving as a floating hotel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the MSC World Europa entered service on December 20. Delivered to MSC Cruises in October, the LNG-powered ship is set to spend its inaugural season sailing in the Middle East.
MSC Seashore
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Status: In service
Location: Brazil
The MSC Seashore is currently offering domestic cruising in Brazil. Following a repositioning cruise from the Caribbean, the 2021-built cruise ship debuted in South America earlier this month.
MSC Virtuosa
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe
Continuing its year-round program in Northern Europe, the MSC Virtuosa is presently offering a series of week-long cruises to France, England, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
MSC Grandiosa
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Grandiosa is spending the winter sailing in the Western Mediterranean. The ship’s regular seven-night cruise includes visits to popular destinations in France, Spain, Italy, Malta and more.
MSC Bellissima
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
Also spending the winter season in Europe, the MSC Bellissima is offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. In December, the ship’s itinerary feature visits to Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille.
MSC Seaviee
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Status: In service
Location: South America
Sailing from Brazil, the MSC Seaview is part of MSC Cruises’ six-ship lineup in South America. Based in Rio de Janeiro, the 2018-built vessel is currently offering week-long itineraries that feature visits to ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.
MSC Seaside
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
After completing a drydock in October, the MSC Seaside returned to the Caribbean for the 2022-2023 season. Sailing out of Guadeloupe and St. Maarten, the 2017-built vessel is offering varies itineraries to ports in Southern and Eastern Caribbean.
MSC Meraviglia
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The MSC Meraviglia returned to North America in October for a series of cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas. Departing from Port Canaveral, the three- to seven-night itineraries visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, Nassau, Ocean Cay and more.
MSC Preziosa
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: South America
The MSC Preziosa recently kicked off a winter season in South America. Serving the Brazilian market, the vessel is now offering three- to eight-night cruises that visit ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.
MSC Divina
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
Sailing out of the PortMiami, the MSC Divina is offering a series of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. With ten nights, the ship’s New Year cruise sails to the Southern Caribbean, visiting Colombia, Panamá and Costa Rica, in addition to Jamaica and the Bahamas.
MSC Magnifica
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Magnifica recently resumed service after a routine drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard, in Malta. In service in the Western Mediterranean, the ship is getting ready to start a 116-night World Cruise on January 4.
MSC Splendida
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Status: In service
Location: Red Sea
The MSC Splendida is spending the winter season sailing in the Red Sea. The ship’s program includes a series of seven-night cruises that sail to ports in Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
MSC Fantasia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Status: In service
Location: South America
The MSC Fantasia opened the local season in South America in November. Sailing from Santos, the vessel is offering week-long cruises that visit Montevideo, Punta del Este and Buenos Aires.
MSC Poesia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: In service
Location: Civitavecchia, Italy
After serving as a floating hotel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the MSC Poesia is resuming service today. Sailing from Civitavecchia, the vessel is offering a five-night New Year cruise in the Mediterranean ahead of its 2023 World Cruise, which is set to depart on January 5.
MSC Orchestra
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: In service
Location: South Africa
The MSC Orchestra is currently serving the local market in South Africa. Sailing from Durban, the vessel offers itineraries that visit other South African ports, in addition to Namibia, Mozambique and more.
MSC Musica
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Status: In service
Location: South America
The MSC Musica is presently in service in South America. Sailing from Argentina, the vessel offers eight- to ten-night cruises to Brazil and Uruguay.
MSC Opera
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,160 guests
Status: In service
Location: Middle East
Along with the new MSC World Europa, the MSC Opera is offering cruises in the Middle East. Sailing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the vessel visits UAE and Oman during its seven-night itineraries in the region.
MSC Lirica
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Spending the entire winter season in the region, the MSC Lirica is offering a program of 11-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land. Departing from Italy, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Greece, Cyprus and Israel.
MSC Sinfonia
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Status: In service
Location: South Africa
Also part of MSC’s winter program in South Africa, the MSC Sinfonia is offering a series of short cruises departing from Cape Town.
MSC Armonia
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: South America
Another MSC ship spending the winter season in South America, the MSC Armonia is offering week-long cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.