Virgin’s Brilliant Lady Makes Maiden Visit to Bimini

Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady arrived at the cruise port of Bimini for the first time on October 24, 2025.

After entering service in early September, the ship docked at the destination in the Bahamas as part of its maiden cruise in the Caribbean.

The eight-night Mermaiden itinerary sailed from PortMiami and also included visits to other ports in the Caribbean, including Philipsburg in St. Maarten and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

In Bimini, the Brilliant Lady was welcomed with a plaque exchange ceremony arranged by Resorts World Bimini.

The event was attended by the port’s team members, including Fredrick Barr, director of resort operations; Deandra Knowles, manager of transportation; Anthony Poitier, assistant manager of port operations; Julio Stuart, assistant manager of security; and Hope Mackey, assistant manager of transportation.

As part of the ceremony, the Resorts World team presented a special plaque to the Brilliant Lady’s Captain Niksa Stjepovic.

Continuing its winter season in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, the 2,770-guest ship is scheduled to make four more visits to Bimini.

Following a second call that took place later in October, the vessel returns to the port in November, January and March.

Sailing roundtrip from PortMiami, the Brilliant Lady offers a series of six- to 12-night cruises to the Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean.

In addition to Bimini, the itineraries feature visits to a wide range of ports, including George Town in the Cayman Islands, Puerto Limón in Costa Rica, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Oranjestad in Aruba.

Following its maiden season in the region, the vessel is scheduled to reposition to the West Coast ahead of Virgin’s debut in California and Alaska.

The ship is initially set to sail from Los Angeles before repositioning to Seattle for the upcoming summer season.