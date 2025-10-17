Virgin Unveils Brilliant Lady in Miami with Star-Filled Celebration

Virgin Voyages announced in a press release that the company hosted a star-studded celebration to welcome the Brilliant Lady into Miami on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The event was attended by more than 2,000 guests, including DJ Khaled, rapper Swae Lee, Selling Sunset’s Polly Brindle, actors Agustina Palma and Lilimar Hernandez and The Real Housewives of Miami stars Kiki Barth, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen.

Other attendees included journalists, influencers, brand partners and 1,000 of the company’s First Mates.

Virgin said that guests had the opportunity to experience the world premiere of Red Hot, a rockumentary-style spectacular featuring hits from the Spice Girls, Janet Jackson, David Bowie, Queen, The Killers and The Sex Pistols.

It also celebrates Virgin’s 50-plus-year legacy in music, complete with archival footage of Sir Richard Branson and a high-octane cast.

The ship’s entertainment lineup included Up With A Twist, a Gatsby-inspired Supper Club that channels the Roaring Twenties.

Throughout the day, guests discovered exclusives including the Secret Vintage, a speakeasy-style wine tasting and The Stitch Up in the Social Club and Rojo, the ship’s fiery Spanish-inspired eatery.

The night ended with Electric, a glowing, neon-drenched dance party in The Manor.

The Brilliant Lady will spend the coming weeks sailing the Caribbean before making her way through the Panama Canal to Los Angeles and onward to Alaska in spring 2026.

Soon after, all four of Virgin Voyages’ sister ships will unite in the Caribbean for the very first time.