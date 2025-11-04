Royal Caribbean to Deploy 5 Ships Year-Round from Florida in 2027-28

Royal Caribbean International revealed year-round cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Miami, Port Canaveral and Tampa starting in 2027-28.

According to a press release, passengers can choose from a lineup of two- to eight-night itineraries onboard five ships, including the Star of the Seas.

After entering service earlier this year, the second Icon-class vessel will continue offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

The 250,800-ton ship will mark Royal Caribbean’s return to the port of Samaná in the Dominican Republic as part of its series of weeklong cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

A second vessel, the Harmony of the Seas, is also set to offer weeklong cruises departing from Central Florida.

After undergoing its Royal Amplified refit, the Oasis-class ship will offer additional itineraries to the Western and Eastern Caribbean that feature visits to Jamaica, St. Thomas, St. Maarten and more.

Two Oasis-class ships are set to operate a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas: the Utopia of the Seas from Port Canaveral and the Wonder of the Seas from Miami.

According to Royal Caribbean, the three- and four-night cruises are highlighted by visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, its private island destination.

Sailing from Tampa, the Radiance of the Seas offers a year-round schedule of four-, five-, six- and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean said that the itineraries will be highlighted by new beach clubs in Cozumel and Nassau, as part of its strategy of offering exclusive destinations.

The itineraries will also feature Perfect Day Mexico, a new private location in Costa Maya that is set to debut in late 2027, with an exact opening date to be revealed in 2026.

Members of the company’s loyalty program, the Crown & Anchor Society, can book the new itineraries ahead of the official opening, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 5.