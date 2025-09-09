Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Kicks Off Maiden Season

The new Star of the Seas recently kicked off its inaugural season for Royal Caribbean International.

Following a series of preview cruises to the Bahamas, the LNG-powered ship embarked on its first weeklong cruise in late August.

As the ship’s official maiden voyage, the seven-night cruise sailed from Port Canaveral and featured visits to destinations in the Western Caribbean.

The itinerary included visits to Isla de Roatán in Honduras, as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya on Mexico’s Yucatán Coast.

Before returning to the Space Coast, the Star of the Seas also made a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

After returning from its inaugural cruise, the ship embarked on its first sailing to the Eastern Caribbean, which will feature stops in St. Maarten and St. Thomas, as well as CocoCay.

As the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon class, the 5,610-guest ship is now set to offer regular weeklong cruises to a wide range of destinations in both the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Other ports of call set to be visited include Basseterre in St. Kitts, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Labadee in Haiti.

Built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the Star of the Seas was delivered to Royal Caribbean International on July 10, 2025.

The 250,800-ton vessel then underwent final touches in Europe before crossing the Atlantic with no guests onboard.

Upon arriving in Port Canaveral in early August, the ship kicked off a series of short preview cruises to the Bahamas, which featured visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

On August 20, 2025, the Star of the Seas was also christened during a special celebratory event at its homeport.

With Diana Ross stepping down from the position, research astronaut Kellie Gerardi served as the ship’s godmother.