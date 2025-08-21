Star of the Seas Officially Named

Research astronaut and payload specialist Kellie Gerardi named Royal Caribbean’s new Star of the Seas on Wednesday, bestowing safekeeping onto the ship, the dedicated crew and the millions of guests that will sail on the ship.

“I’m honored to celebrate Royal Caribbean’s new Star of the Seas in such a beautiful naming ceremony as godmother – a tradition that is close to my heart and a spirit that spans both sea and space,” said Kellie Gerardi, godmother of Star of the Seas. “A vacation on Star is the perfect combination of two of my biggest passions in life, a spirit of exploration and quality time with family, and I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

The naming ceremony marked a celebratory milestone in which Royal Caribbean officially named the ship and honored the achievements of thousands who brought Star to life, the company said in a news release.