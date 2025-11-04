Royal Caribbean Ship Sails to Jamaica with Supplies

Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas sailed to Jamaica earlier today to deliver over 120 pallets of supplies.

According to the company’s President and CEO, Michael Bayley, the vessel docked in Falmouth on a relief call.

Marking the return of cruise ships to the port following Hurricane Melissa, the Rhapsody offloaded pallets of supplies, including water, bedding, medical supplies and food items.

“A huge thank you to the Falmouth Port Authority and community for opening the port,” Bayley said in a social media update.

He noted that the items will be packed as relief packages for immediate distribution with the help of Royal Caribbean’s relief partner, GEM.

The Rhapsody of the Seas is currently offering a six-night repositioning cruise ahead of a winter season sailing from Tampa.

After departing from Puerto Rico, the original itinerary included visits to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands and Falmouth in Jamaica.

The latter was turned into a relief call due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa on the island country and its destinations.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, Jamaica is hoping to reopen its tourism industry on Dec. 15, 2025.

According to the country’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, the government activated a recovery task force along with the private sector.

The initiative is aimed at aligning marketing, communications, infrastructure repairs, aid and logistics to enable the return of full tourism activities later this year.

In addition to Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line also delivered supplies to Jamaica earlier this week with the Carnival Horizon.

The ship docked in Ocho Rios to offload bottled water, baby food and diapers, canned goods and cereal, hygiene products and other supplies.

Other companies, including Carnival Corporation, Holland America and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, also made donations to the country’s relief funds.