Holland America Line Joins Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts

Holland America Line has announced that the company and its guests are joining relief efforts for communities in Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

The company said in a statement that Jamaica is an important, longstanding partner to Holland America, and that its thoughts are with those impacted by the storm.

Carnival Corporation, the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, and Holland America are making donations to Direct Relief, a global humanitarian nonprofit that provides emergency medical assistance and disaster relief to those in need.

Direct Relief has already begun its plans to help people impacted in Jamaica.

In addition, Holland America’s On Deck for a Cause 5K walks, which raise funds for Direct Relief, will focus on Direct Relief’s Hurricane Melissa fund for the next several walks.

Contributions will help Direct Relief fund essential resources and community support programs in partnership with trusted local organizations.

The company added that guests on any Holland America cruise can sign up for the walks, which are held on the ships’ promenade decks.

Individuals who want to help can contribute on Direct Relief’s website.