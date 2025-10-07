Holland America Participates in On Deck for a Cause

Holland America Line announced that throughout the Northern Europe cruise season, guests aboard the Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam participated in On Deck for a Cause, a series of 5k fundraising walks held at sea.

These walks culminated in a tribute to Joska, a guide dog who sailed more than 900 nights with her human family, and a €30,000 donation to the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation (KNGF).

“These 5k walks are more than a way to stretch your legs at sea,” said Nick Hollevoet, the Rotterdam’s cruise director. “They’re a way for our guests to come together and support causes close to our hearts.”

The company said in a statement that the donation was made in memory of Joska, who passed away earlier this year.

The Marinussen family, accompanied by Wylou, another guide dog trained and placed by KNGF, attended the ceremony aboard the Rotterdam to accept the check on behalf of KNGF.

According to the company, the event served as a reminder of the bond between people and their guide dogs, as well as the impact the animals have on lives around the world.