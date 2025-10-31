Jamaica Hoping to Reopen by December 15

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has set a firm target for Jamaica’s tourism industry to be fully back in operation by December 15, 2025 following Hurricane Melissa.

The Ministry has activated a high-level Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force and a companion Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee to synchronize public and private sector action.

“Recovery cannot be left to chance. We are aligning marketing, communications, infrastructure repairs, aid, logistics, and every enabling support behind a single objective: full industry operation by December 15,” said Minister Bartlett.

“Progress will be tracked through the Ministry of Tourism with regular public updates, so workers, visitors, and partners can plan with confidence,” he added.

The Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force will drive the operational restart of the sector—prioritising rapid assessments, product rehabilitation, and service readiness across resorts, attractions, airports/ports, and key corridors.

Working through agency and private-sector leads, it will assist with the clearing of bottlenecks, sequencing repairs, and coordinate go-to-market readiness to restore safety, service quality, and visitor confidence by December 15, 2025.

“Tourism’s strength lies not just in its product offerings, but in its people and partnerships. The speed and synergy of our response show the industry’s resilience and our unwavering commitment to recovery with empathy, compassion, and innovation,” added the Tourism Minister.