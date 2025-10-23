Windstar’s New Star Seeker Starts Sea Trials

The new Star Seeker recently departed from the West Sea shipyard in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, for a series of sea trials.

The 10,000-ton vessel is scheduled to be delivered later this year.

After departing from Portugal on Oct. 23, the Star Seeker is set to remain at sea for a few days while undergoing technical tests and trials.

The process includes maneuvering and speed tests, as well as tests for safety and other technical systems.

Following the seatrials, the Star Seeker is set to return to West Sea before welcoming its first guests in late December.

The ship is scheduled to offer a trans-Atlantic crossing before kicking off its maiden season in the Caribbean.

Sailing from Miami and Puerto Rico, the vessel offers a series of seven- to 14-night cruises to destinations that include the Windward and the Leeward Islands.

In April, the ship sails to Central America ahead of crossing the Panama Canal for a summer season in Alaska.

Originally ordered for Mystic Cruises and slated for its Atlas Ocean brand, the Star Seeker is the fifth ship in a series that started with the World Explorer in 2019.

The 224-guest vessel was acquired by Windstar Cruises in early 2024, along with the World Explorer, which will be renamed Star Explorer in late 2026.

Both vessels are undergoing modifications to offer the company’s luxury project, including the addition of extra dining venues and signature spaces.

“Our goal was to ensure these ships are unmistakably Windstar, and a significant amount of effort has gone into achieving this,” Windstar President Christopher Prelog said at the time.

In addition to the Star Seeker and the Star Explorer, the series also includes the 2020-built World Voyager, the 2021-built World Navigator and the 2022-built World Traveller.