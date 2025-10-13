Virgin’s Brilliant Lady on Its Way to Miami

The Brilliant Lady is currently offering a repositioning cruise to Miami ahead of kicking off its maiden deployment in the Caribbean.

Having entered service for Virgin Voyages in early September, the new ship initially offered itineraries to Canada, New England and Bermuda.

Joining its fleetmates Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady, the 2,770-guest vessel is now set to arrive in PortMiami on Oct. 16, 2025.

Before arriving at Virgin’s Cruise Terminal V, the Brilliant Lady is offering a 13-night voyage that departed from Quebec City on Oct. 3, 2025.

The open-jaw itinerary features visits to destinations in Canada, Maine, Massachusetts and South Carolina, such as Halifax, Saint John, Eastport and Boston.

Before docking in Miami, the 110,000-ton vessel is also scheduled to make Virgin’s first visit to the port of Charleston.

As part of its winter season in the Caribbean, the Brilliant Lady is set to offer a series of seven- to 12-night cruises that also sail to Virgin’s exclusive The Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas.

The itineraries are highlighted by destinations in the Southern Caribbean, such as Aruba, Bonaire, Colombia, Costa Rica and Panamá.

Ports of call set to be visited include Oranjestad, Kralendijk, Cartagena de Indias, Puerto Limón and Colón.

The Brilliant Lady is also scheduled to visit other ports across the Caribbean, including Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, Grand Turk, San Juan and Puerto Plata.

The season runs through late March, when the ship is scheduled to offer a repositioning cruise to the West Coast.

Sailing through the Panama Canal, the 16-night voyage ends in Los Angeles, marking Virgin’s debut in the region.

The vessel will then offer itineraries on the West Coast ahead of kicking off the company’s maiden season in Alaska.

As the fourth ship in a series that started with the Scarlet Lady in 2020, the Brilliant Lady was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.