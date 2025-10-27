SunStone’s Ocean Victory to Sail in the Arctic in 2026

SunStone Ships’ Ocean Victory is scheduled to offer a series of expeditions in the Arctic during the summer of 2026.

Cruise Industry News found departures onboard the ship being sold by Adventure Canada and Polar Latitudes Expeditions.

Planned sailings include expeditions to Iceland, Greenland and the Northwest Passage, as well as the Canadian Arctic.

A series of six eight- to 17-night itineraries are available for bookings between late July and early October, including a sailing that will allow guests to view a total solar eclipse in the High Arctic.

Three cruises are currently being offered by Polar Latitudes Expeditions, including the eclipse sailing and additional itineraries to Greenland and Iceland.

Adventure Canada is offering three sailings onboard the 186-guest vessel, including an expedition to Greenland and Labrador.

The company is also planning two itineraries that sail across the Northwest Passage between Nuuk in Greenland and Coppermine in Canada.

Before embarking on its summer season in the Arctic, the 8,000-ton ship is set to offer expeditions in Antarctica for Albatros Expeditions in 2025-26.

The Ocean Victory was built for SunStone Ships at the China Merchants Heavy Industry Shipyard in Haimen and first entered service in 2021.

Designed for expedition cruising in polar and remote regions, the ship was initially operated by American Queen Voyages during summers and Albatros Expeditions during winters.

As the U.S.-built company ceased revenue operations, the Ocean Victory was chartered to Alma Cruceros from Spain.

The startup company planned to operate luxury cruises in the Mediterranean aimed at Spanish-speaking markets, starting in 2025.

However, the project proved to be short-lived, with the ship being arrested by Spanish authorities just a few weeks after entering service.

As a result, the Ocean Victory spent most of the 2025 summer season in an extended layup at the port of Funchal in Portugal’s Madeira Island.