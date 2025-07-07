Ocean Victory to Enter Layup at Portugal’s Madeira Island

SunStone Ships’ Ocean Victory will enter an extended layup at the port of Funchal, in Portugal’s Madeira Island.

According to local sources, the 8,000-ton ship is set to spend several weeks at the port while waiting for its next deployment.

Citing the island’s Clube de Entusiastas de Navios, JM Madeira said that the expedition vessel arrived in Funchal on July 3, 2025.

The operation will be the first of its type to be carried out on Madeira Island, the local newspaper added.

Out of service since Alma Cruceros’ shutdown, the ship is expected to remain in Funchal for several weeks.

According to published deployment plans, the Ocean Victory is set to resume guest service later this year in South America.

Chartered to Albatros Expeditions, the vessel is scheduled to offer a series of expeditions to Antarctica and South Georgia departing from the Argentine port of Ushuaia.

As part of SunStone’s Infinity series, the Ocean Victory was built in China and first entered service in 2021.

The 8,000-ton ship was designed for upscale cruising in remote parts of the globe and spent its inaugural season under charter to two operators: Albatros Expeditions and American Queen Voyages.

With AQV ceasing operations, the vessel was chartered to Alma for summer seasons starting in 2025.

However, the Spain-based company only offered two cruises before placing the ship in layup and shutting down its operations.

After debuting for Alma in late April, the Ocean Victory ended up arrested in Málaga a few weeks later, later proceeding to Gibraltar.

As part of its debut season for Alma, the 186-guest ship was set to offer luxury coastal cruises in Spain sailing from Málaga, Tarragona and Barcelona.

The vessel was also scheduled to offer international itineraries visiting destinations in Italy’s Sardinia and France’s Corsica.