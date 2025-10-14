Sapphire Princess Returns from Drydock with Specialty Restaurants

Princess Cruises announced that following a two-week drydock in Portland, Oregon, the Sapphire Princess has set sail, featuring new guest experiences, including the addition of two specialty restaurants: Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill, which will open on November 16.

“With the addition of Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill, our guests aboard Sapphire Princess will enjoy two of our most popular dining experiences, elevating the culinary journey across her itineraries,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises’s vice president of food and beverage.

“We’re especially proud to bring these enhancements as Sapphire Princess prepares for remarkable seasons ahead, including our historic dual-ship deployment in Japan in 2027,” added Kohen.

The ship underwent general refurbishments and enhancements, highlighted by the transformation of two venues into specialty dining experiences.

The company said in a press release that following its debut aboard the Sun Princess and Star Princess, Makoto Ocean has been added to Sapphire Princess in place of the former Internet Café located on Deck 7.

The restaurant offers Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Edomae-style sushi to sea, featuring truffle salmon, snow crab temaki and toro tartare, alongside handcrafted cocktails such as the Genmai Negroni and Kodai No Hana.

Crown Grill now occupies the former Savoy Dining Room on Deck 5. The Crown Grill serves premium aged beef, chops and fresh seafood.

According to the company, the restaurant has been recognized as one of the “Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses at Sea.”

Both dining experiences are priced at $60 per person and included as a specialty dining option for guests who book the Princess Premier package.

The Sapphire Princess sets sail to Mexico before repositioning for a season of South America/Antarctica cruises, followed by Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages in spring and summer 2026.

In fall 2026, she will sail a series of Canada/New England cruises.

Princess added that in a first for the company, March 2027 will mark the reunion of the Sapphire Princess and Diamond Princess in Japan.

Both ships, built in Japan, will sail from the Tokyo region for Princess’s most expansive Japan season, running March through December 2027.