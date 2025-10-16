Norwegian Sun to Reposition to Asia for Winter

The Norwegian Sun is soon starting a repositioning voyage ahead of its winter season in Southeast Asia and the Far East.

After spending the summer sailing to a wide range of destinations in the Pacific, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship is currently offering a fall cruise to Alaska and Hawaii.

The 16-night itinerary sailed from Honolulu on Oct. 1, 2025, and will feature visits to eight destinations in both regions.

Ending in Vancouver, Canada, the open-jaw itinerary is highlighted by an overnight call to Nawiliwili, in addition to stops in Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point.

On Oct. 17, 2025, the Norwegian Sun starts a repositioning voyage to Tokyo ahead of a series of itineraries departing from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore.

The 17-night cruise also features visits to destinations in Alaska, in addition to ports in Japan, such as Kushiro and Hakodate.

Upon arriving in Tokyo, the 2,000-guest ship kicks off a series of 11- to 14-night cruises across Asia that sail from Incheon, Keelung, Singapore, Laem Chabang and more.

The deployment features visits to destinations in countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Malaysia, including Ho Chi Minh City, Sihanoukville, Puerto Princesa and Klang.

Highlights of the itineraries also include visits to Hong Kong, in addition to calls to Phuket and Ko Samui in Thailand.

Set to be transferred to Cordelia Cruises, the Norwegian Sun is scheduled to leave Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet in late 2027.

Joining its sister ship, the Norwegian Sky, which was also acquired by the brand, the vessel is set to operate itineraries aimed at the national market in India.

Renamed the Cordelia Sun, the 2,000-guest ship will offer short cruises from ports like Mumbai, Kochi and Goa.

Built at the Lloyd Werft shipyard in Germany, the Norwegian Sun originally entered service in September 2001.