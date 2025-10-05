Norwegian Joy Embarks on 21-Night Cruise, Transiting Canal

The Norwegian Joy sailed from Seattle in late September for a 21-night cruise to Central America, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.

Sailing to PortMiami, the itinerary of the repositioning voyage includes destinations in Canada, California, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia.

Highlighted ports of call include Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, Puerto Caldera and Puerto Quetzal.

The Norwegian Joy is also set to make an overnight visit to San Francisco before transiting the new locks of the Panama Canal.

Other destinations welcoming the vessel include Panama City and Cartagena de Indias, as well as Victoria.

Along with the Encore and the Bliss, the Joy was one of the Norwegian ships sailing in Alaska for the 2025 summer season.

The 2017-built vessel offered a series of nine- and ten-night cruises that sailed from Seattle to destinations that included Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Icy Strait Point.

Before starting its 2025-26 winter season sailing from Florida, the Norwegian Joy is set to offer two additional cruises to the Panama Canal.

The ship returns to Miami in late October for a series of three- to five-night voyages to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In mid-November, the vessel is set to reposition to Port Canaveral for additional three- to seven-night itineraries in the region.

Sailing from Central Florida, the ship offers weeklong cruises to the Eastern Caribbean that visit destinations that include Tortola, Puerto Plata and St. Thomas.

Most of the itineraries also include a visit to Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Part of the company’s Breakaway-Plus series, the Norwegian Joy was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and entered service in 2017.

The 163,000-ton vessel underwent a modernization project in early 2024, which included updates to its spa, staterooms and exterior decks.